Madison City Schools make adjustments to staggered schedule

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Some adjustments are being made to student schedules within the Madison City School system.
Schools are currently on a staggered schedule, but updates are being made beginning Monday, February 1.
Elementary schools will remain in-person with an asynchronous virtual day. Middle and high schools will move to an A/B/A/B schedule with an asynchronous virtual day, according to a release form the school system.
See the new schedule below:
Elementary: School-Based Students
- School-based students will learn in-person: February 1-4, 8-11, 16-19
- All school-based students will learn virtually: February 5, 12
Middle and High: School-Based Students
- Hybrid A group will learn in-person: February 1, 3, 8, 10, 16, 18
- Hybrid B group will learn in-person: February 2, 4, 9, 11, 17, 19
- All school-based students will learn virtually: February 5, 12
