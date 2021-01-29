Madison City Schools make adjustments to staggered schedule

By Anna Mahan | January 29, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 5:33 PM

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Some adjustments are being made to student schedules within the Madison City School system.

Schools are currently on a staggered schedule, but updates are being made beginning Monday, February 1.

Elementary schools will remain in-person with an asynchronous virtual day. Middle and high schools will move to an A/B/A/B schedule with an asynchronous virtual day, according to a release form the school system.

See the new schedule below:

Elementary: School-Based Students

  • School-based students will learn in-person: February 1-4, 8-11, 16-19
  • All school-based students will learn virtually: February 5, 12

Middle and High: School-Based Students

  • Hybrid A group will learn in-person: February 1, 3, 8, 10, 16, 18
  • Hybrid B group will learn in-person: February 2, 4, 9, 11, 17, 19
  • All school-based students will learn virtually: February 5, 12

