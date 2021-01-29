Local pastors “Adopt a Cop” as pledge to pray for local law enforcement officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Six pastors from congregations across the Tennessee Valley came together across racial and socio-economic lines today for what they are calling, “Adopt a Cop.”
Local pastors from Willowbrook Baptist Church, The Body of Christ Church, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, and the House of Hope and Restoration Church met with city and law enforcement officials with prayer cards.
Prayer cards were made for each officer which represent a pledge made by a person in the congregation to pray for an individual officer.
The message behind all of this is to make sure officers know they are appreciated.
“They are putting their lives literally on the line for us every single day and they need to know that somebody cares and we believe in the power of prayer and when our people are praying for a police officer it makes a difference,” said Mark McClelland, Pastor at Willowbrook Baptist Church.
The members of the congregation will also carry around a card of the officer they have “adopted” as a reminder to pray for them everyday.
