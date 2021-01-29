iHeartHsv Campaign celebrates Huntsville’s heroes of hospitality

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 8th annual #iHeartHsv campaign kicks off Feb. 1 and you are encouraged to get out and support hospitality workers!
The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) hosts the campaign every year, which usually highlights what locals and visitors love about our city! But after a year of hardship due to the pandemic, local leaders decided to honor the people who make up the hospitality industry.
“This year we are changing the focus and we are showcasing the people that make the Rocket City so great,” said Kristen Pepper, CVB Marketing Director. “Those of you right here in this room that work every day to provide a uniquely Huntsville experience to our visitors.”
Starting Monday, a different question or prompt will be posted on the CVB’s social media channels. Topics will range from favorite locally made products, attractions or outdoor activities and more!
Anyone in the community can respond using the hashtag #iHeartHSV for a chance to win $150 to spend at your choice of a locally-owned restaurant, attraction or hotel. The goal of the prizes is to help put money back into the pockets of hospitality workers.
Along with those daily questions, you’ll find daily video spotlights, one for each day of the campaign that will recognize our city’s heroes of hospitality.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says the campaign is a sign of hope for hospitality workers as we come out of this pandemic and encourages the community to participate.
The campaign runs from Feb. 1 through Feb.14. Entries for prize drawings will open each day at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Community members are also invited to participate in a tweet chat Friday, Jan. 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Participants will discuss the 14-day campaign and share what they love about Huntsville/Madison County.
More details can be found at huntsville.org/iHeartHsv or the CVB’s Facebook page.
