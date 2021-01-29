Huntsville Police report “significant decrease in crime” for 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police reported a drop-off in crime rates for 2020..
The Department says in 2020 homicides dropped by 26%, burglaries by 19%, automotive break-ins by11%, and robberies by 31%.
Huntsville Police pointed to FBI crime data, and said Huntsville saw a decrease in crime that other similarly sized cities did not.
The release says that HPD believes the drop in crime for the Rocket City is due to “positive community involvement” and “police commitment.”
“Even as the pandemic tested all of us in 2020, our police officers did not take a day off,” said Huntsville Police Chief McMurray. “Patrol officers, specialized units, and investigators worked hard to combat crime and solve cases, and it shows.”
Huntsville Police Captain Dewayne McCarver said civic participation is important to decrease crime and noted that the City’s community watch program grew.
“Our Community Watch program grew to about 20,000 residents, and we worked with 160 community groups throughout the last year on crime-fighting solutions,” he said. “This involvement makes a difference.”
“Decreasing crime only happens when the community wants to get involved,” McMurray said. “The eagerness of everyone in our neighborhood groups during this time of uncertainty with COVID-19 makes us honored to work side by side.”
Final crime numbers for 2020 will be published in the Huntsville Police Annual Report in early spring. A copy of the report will be available to the public online at HuntsvilleAL.gov/police/operations.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.