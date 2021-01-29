Huntsville man charged with killing wife, son will remain in prison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man who was arrested for killing his wife and son will remain in prison after a Judge rejected his appeal on January 29.
Stephen Marc Stone was convicted of capital murder in 2013 for the death of his wife and son.
According to officials who worked on the trial, Stone’s defense claims insanity as he was suffering from schizophrenia at the time of the killings. This eventually led to Stone’s attorney filing to appeal his conviction in 2019.
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals officially rejected Stone’s appeal and voted to uphold his conviction.
Stone is sentenced to life in prison without parole.
