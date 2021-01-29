Grissom High School temporarily moves to remote learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at Grissom High School are hitting the books from home next week.
GHS will temporarily transition to remote learning Monday, February 1 through Friday, February 5. This means traditional students will return to campus on February 8.
School leaders released a statement saying they have reviewed several factors that determined the decision to move to remote learning including the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the number of students and staff members in quarantine, and staffing availability.
GHS will serve curbside meals for students on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. during the remote learning period.
Families who have any questions are encouraged to contact their student’s teacher and principal.
