Grissom High School temporarily moves to remote learning
By Anna Mahan | January 29, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 3:49 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at Grissom High School are hitting the books from home next week.

GHS will temporarily transition to remote learning Monday, February 1 through Friday, February 5. This means traditional students will return to campus on February 8.

School leaders released a statement saying they have reviewed several factors that determined the decision to move to remote learning including the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the number of students and staff members in quarantine, and staffing availability.

According to the Huntsville City Schools COVID dashboard, the school has 21 positive cases and 210 people are in quarantine as of January 28.

GHS will serve curbside meals for students on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. during the remote learning period.

Families who have any questions are encouraged to contact their student’s teacher and principal.

