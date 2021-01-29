Fultondale woman’s husband dies days after surviving tornado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Janice and Bobby Hamilton had 43 beautiful years together. They raised children and grandchildren, endured the loss of their two sons, and Janice suffered a life-changing stroke that left her in need of a wheelchair.
They lost even more Monday night. Their Fultondale home was in the path of the tornado, and left in ruins, along with their vehicle. They managed to escape and have been in a hotel since. Sadly, Bobby passed away this morning of natural causes. Now Janice is left to rebuild her life and her home without her partner of more than 4 decades.
Without insurance, cleanup, rebuilding and replacing her home is going to be an enormous expense. More importantly is the issue of laying her beloved Bobby to rest.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Janice during this difficult time. Please help out if you can. No amount is too small.
