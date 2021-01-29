Flies & roaches cause lowest Kitchen Cops score this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Kitchen Cops turned in 89 inspection scores this week. There were a significant number of perfect scores, including concession stands at the VBC arena and Mars Music Hall, along with Northside Coffee and Mahogany’s Hut. But, there were also several scores well below par.
The lowest score of the week belongs to Three Amigos on Drake Avenue. It gets a 75 because of flies and roaches in the building, raw chicken at the wrong temperature and dirty knives mixed in with clean ones. Those problems were addressed, but the low score will stand until the next scheduled inspection.
Cafe 302 on Winchester Road had a 79 this week. Inspectors saw an employee walk out of a restroom without washing their hands, then noticed there were no paper towels at the sink in the kitchen. There was also an issue with soft serve ice cream more than 20 degrees above proper temperature.
Checkers on University Drive was issued a notice of intent to suspend it’s permit after multiple food temperature problems weren’t addressed over the course of two visits 9 days apart. It scored an 81. The 88 Buffet on University Drive scored an 82 or multiple food temperature problems as well.
Las Vias Mexican Grill on the Beltline had the lowest score in Morgan County this week with an 83. It had a dishwasher with no sanitizer, a dirty can opener and a lack of paper towels at the kitchen handwashing sink.
Note: Madison and Morgan Counties were the only health departments to send us information this week. Vaccination clinics and other COVID related activities are keeping health department workers busy. We’ll add additional county restaurant inspection reports as they come in.
