Financial Friday: Post-Holiday To-Do List

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s the end of January and there are a few things you can do to efficiently to close out the holiday and get ready for the new year.
We spoke to Patricia Lloyd at Redstone Federal Credit Union and she offered these tips.
- Review Credit Card statements: Make sure to confirm your charges are correct and there are no unauthorized charges.
- Use Gift Cards: Don’t let those gift cards get lost or lose value.
- Return, donate, or trade-in unwanted gifts: Don’t delay those returns, as there is always an expiration date. Donate any gifts you don’t want to a charity that can use them.
- Document charitable gifts: We often give to charity on behalf of a loved one. You may have donated to food or children’s charities during the holidays. Don’t forget to document those for tax purposes.
- Get ready for next year: As you are cleaning up, update contact information from holiday cards or envelopes before tossing them. Set up a Christmas Club savings account for next year so you don’t have to use a credit card.
