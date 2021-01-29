Collecting full unemployment benefits may affect your tax return

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Alabama’s average unemployment rate just over 6 percent for 2020. If you were one of the tens of thousands of Alabamians who relied on unemployment assistance, it might impact your upcoming tax refund.
There are two ways to apply for unemployment: Apply to receive the full benefit, or request taxes be withheld.
If you chose to receive the full benefit you may have to pay up.
Clay Vandiver the President and CEO of United Way Madison tells me many people do not know about these options.
“The individual has a choice to deduct some federal taxes from that unemployment benefit. Many people don’t know they have that option. Many people probably didn’t take that option and took the entire check,” says Vandiver.
“So when they start looking at their tax refund, and I’m not an accountant, but just by you know by my knowledge of financial information for many years. They will have a different tax look come spring of this year. You may have a tax refund that’s lower than what you were hoping for or that you budgeted for in years past.”
However, there are things you can do to adjust if you chose that full benefit.
Vandiver says the tax laws changed a few years ago and so every individual gets around $12,000 in deductions for charitable contributions.
What you may not know- is you can choose to use your 2019 income to determine their credits rather than their 2020 income. Congress provided this potential fix for the tax credits issue in the $900 billion coronavirus relief legislation passed last month.
“You’re kind of in a period now where there’s not a lot of changes you can do, but there are some people in this category that could talk to a banker,” says Vandiver.
One of his biggest tips was, if you’re not sure what to do, take the time to talk to a professional or utilize online resources like turbo tax.
