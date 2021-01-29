Cold to start to Friday with weekend rain chances

Happy Friday! It’s cold today but we are going to see much warmer weather today and this weekend!
It is much colder out there this morning across the Valley because of the clear skies and calmer wind. Temperatures across the Valley are into the low to mid 20s. With the calm wind and clear skies, you might see some frost on those windshields if you parked the car outside. While we are colder to start the day, today actually will be much warmer than what we experienced yesterday. One reason is the calm wind we will see for much of the day today. Wind today will be anywhere from 2 to 5 mph and it will vary in direction. High temperatures this afternoon will crack 50-degrees and may top out in the low to mid 50s. We’ll also have plenty of sunshine across the Valley as well!
The wind machine will crank back up this weekend ahead of our next system which brings us rain for the back end of the weekend. Weekend temperatures will be warm with that south wind pushing temperatures into the 50s Saturday afternoon. Gusts of 15 to 30 mph will be likely most of the afternoon and overnight into Sunday. Temperatures will actually warm as we move into the early morning hours Sunday along with some steady showers, maybe even a few elevated storms. That warmer air will be with us in the morning with the potential at the low 60s, but it won’t last long with a cold front coming through by midday. That will turn wind back to the west northwest and bring in a big drop in temperatures for the start to February!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
