Cold to start to Friday with weekend rain chances

It is much colder out there this morning across the Valley because of the clear skies and calmer wind. Temperatures across the Valley are into the low to mid 20s. With the calm wind and clear skies, you might see some frost on those windshields if you parked the car outside. While we are colder to start the day, today actually will be much warmer than what we experienced yesterday. One reason is the calm wind we will see for much of the day today. Wind today will be anywhere from 2 to 5 mph and it will vary in direction. High temperatures this afternoon will crack 50-degrees and may top out in the low to mid 50s. We’ll also have plenty of sunshine across the Valley as well!