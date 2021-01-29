Charger Motorsports seeks start-up help

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Engineering students at the University of Alabama in Huntsville are working together to put what they’re learning in the classroom into practice. They might even win some cash and trophies along the way.
Charger Motorsports is their team name, and this is a group of about 14 engineering students that want hands-on experience building a race car from the ground up.
The team is not affiliated with UAH so they need sponsors and donations to get everything started.
They are considered an amateur racing team and they plan on competing at Huntsville Speedway. The first race is on April 3, so getting the equipment as quickly as possible is really important to these guys.
Their plan right now is to buy a car pretty close to race-ready, keep improving it, expanding the team, and eventually start building their own cars from the frame up. In the meantime, the team has been doing simulation racing online.
”The sooner that we can get the funds. The sooner we can get a car- get it ready, get some practice time. The sooner we can prepare for that first race,” says Charger Motorsports Captain, Trey Talbot.
The team has a goal to raise $5,000. They have a GoFundMe set up on their Facebook page.
“Our goal for the future is to expand the team,” says Talbot.
“We’d love to get another car and start from scratch and build it up.”
