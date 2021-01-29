Calhoun Community College adding men and women’s cross country to athletic program

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Runners, listen up!
Calhoun Community College plans to field cross country teams. The latest announcement follows a decades-old trend of programs being added and removed by the school.
Calhoun Community College’s athletic program currently has softball, baseball, men and women’s golf and e-sports.
Beginning in the fall, men and women’s cross country will be added to the program.
Athletic Director Nancy Keenum has been at the college for 37 years. She says since the pandemic, enrollment has plummeted. With the addition of a new sports team, the college can count on those athletes to add to enrollment.
“Even if it’s only 20 students we know that we’ll have 20 more students in the fall than we would have without our cross country team,” Keenum said.
Keenum says athletes bring a positive image to the college and adds more exposure to the school’s name. Calhoun Community College athletics has gone through many changes the last few decades due to different leadership dynamics, adding and removing multiple sports teams.
Keenum hopes this will benefit the school financially and that this addition is the start of rebuilding the athletic program.
“The key is to have the administrative support, and we have that,” Keenum said.
Keenum says the athletic program is growing and moving forward. She hopes these teams are here to stay.
“Hopefully this is just the beginning that we will grow our sports even more. We’re the largest community college in Alabama so my hope is that we’ll be able to fill that same type of athletic program,” Keenum said.
The college is currently seeking a coach for the teams.
