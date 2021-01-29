Aetos Systems partners with ASCTE, capital campaign underway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) has been raising funds for a permanent campus in Cummings Research Park through a capital campaign.
Lots of local companies have participated in the school’s capital campaign and on Thursday, a standout one joined in!
Aetos Systems, Inc, a native American woman-owned company located in Huntsville, donated $150,000. CEO Donna Coleman shared her story with the cyber students, explaining the hard work it takes to start a business. She discussed the struggles she faced before Aetos took off while also noting her perseverance.
“We are excited for our students to be exposed to Aetos and learn what they do,” said ASCTE President Matt Massey. “And who knows, we may have future students on their team.”
Massey said Coleman’s simple yet powerful message hit home to the cyber students, especially the girls. At last check, only 1 in 3 students at the school are female. Massey has been wanting that number to improve and says this is a great first step.
“So we are bringing in partners in education through our foundation, connecting them to our school,” Massey said. “So businesses in town and industry in town, and it doesn’t matter if it’s financial or health or IT or engineering or in cyber…Our students get to learn about what they do and in turn, they get to support our students and support more students coming in each year.”
The school does not get state or local tax dollars to build its campus, so partnering with companies like Aetos is key. The overall goal is to raise $35 million.
Massey says his school welcomes companies of all specialties to become a partner in education.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.