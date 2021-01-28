Wind chills in the teens this morning with a sunny but cold afternoon for Thursday

Happy Thursday! You need your heavy coat this morning, it is COLD!
We’re waking up this morning with temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s this morning, but winds from the north are driving the wind chills even lower. The wind chill this morning is in the teens in several spots across the Valley and will continue to stay chilly all day long. Air temperatures won’t warm much as we head into the afternoon either, only climbing into the low to mid-40s. Unfortunately, we won’t see much of a break in the wind as it will stay breezy from the north at 10 to 20 mph. That will keep our wind chill into the low to mid 30s for much of the day. While it will be cold at least we will have sunshine!
More sunshine is instore for Friday along with some slightly warmer temperatures! Temperatures to start Friday may actually be colder than what we are seeing this morning, but with light winds we don’t expect there to be much of a wind chill. Either way, still cold! Winds should stay calm all day Friday and our sunshine will warm us up into the low 50s. 50s are back for the weekend as we move into Saturday and Sunday but so are our rain chances. The best chances for rain will be in by later in the day on Saturday and overnight into early Sunday. I think your plan on Saturday should be okay, but if you have outdoor plans for Sunday morning you may want to have a backup plan.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
