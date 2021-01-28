Wind chills in the teens this morning with a sunny but cold afternoon for Thursday

More sunshine is instore for Friday along with some slightly warmer temperatures! Temperatures to start Friday may actually be colder than what we are seeing this morning, but with light winds we don’t expect there to be much of a wind chill. Either way, still cold! Winds should stay calm all day Friday and our sunshine will warm us up into the low 50s. 50s are back for the weekend as we move into Saturday and Sunday but so are our rain chances. The best chances for rain will be in by later in the day on Saturday and overnight into early Sunday. I think your plan on Saturday should be okay, but if you have outdoor plans for Sunday morning you may want to have a backup plan.