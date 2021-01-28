Weatherly Heights Elementary temporarily transitions to remote learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An elementary school in Huntsville is temporarily transitioning to a remote schedule.
Weatherly Heights Elementary School will move to remote learning Friday, January 29 through Friday, February 5. This means traditional students will return to campus on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
School leaders said in a statement the switch comes after reviewing the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the number of students and staff members in quarantine, and staffing availability.
WHES will serve curbside meals for students on weekdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. during the remote learning period.
Families who have any questions are encouraged to contact their student’s teacher and principal.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.