US economy shrank 3.5% in 2020 after growing 4% last quarter

The estimated drop in GDP for 2020 was the first such decline since a 2.5% fall in 2009, during the recession that followed the 2008 financial crisis. That was the deepest annual setback since the economy shrank 11.6% in 1946, when the economy was demobilizing after World War II. The government’s report Thursday was its first of three estimates of growth last quarter; the figure will be revised twice in the coming weeks.