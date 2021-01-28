Students at Jemison HS make cards for Fultondale students after deadly tornado

“When I heard the news of the students who passed away from the tornado in North Jefferson County, I was saddened,” Roop said. “As an educator, I can’t imagine coming to school to find that one of my students was tragically killed in a tornado. I wanted to send some positivity and encouragement to the students of Fultondale High School, so my students and I wrote letters and cards to send to the students in the community. I have also encouraged them to donate to the GoFundMe.”