Sparkman High School puts on first production in new theatre

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’ve been missing the theatre, there’s a chance to get in a good show, socially distanced style of course.
And you’ll also be supporting students.
Right now, Sparkman High School is in the middle of its production of Peter and the Starcatcher. It’s the story of what happened before Peter Pan.
But students are taking the stage a little differently, with clear masks for the audience.
Theater Director Cody Carlton tells us they are spacing out audience members for social distancing.
And they’ve moved to online ticket sales only, to reduce the amount of contact.
High School Senior and cast member Blake Westmoreland tells us he’s thrilled to get back on stage.
“It’s fun to watch but at the same time it brings forth a great message. And that message is to have faith is to have wings. And during just the year of 2020 and what’s to come in 2021, a lot of times we forget how much faith, or just hope or positivity can bring to a person,” Westmoreland said.
“It’s been about a year for pretty much all the students across the state since they’ve been able to do pretty much any performing. This was a really great, exciting time for them to be able to get back on stage,” Carlton said.
There are five more chances to see the show!
Thursday, January 28 and & Friday, January 29 and Saturday January 30 at 7 p.m.
And Sunday, January 31 at 2 p.m.
It’s also the first production in the $15 million fine arts center.
The school’s next performance will be Beauty and the Beast in March.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.