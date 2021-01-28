Schools in the Tennessee Valley continue to navigate COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, 150 Discovery Middle School students in Madison are still in quarantine after potential exposure to COVID-19 earlier this week.
Then, you have Arab City Schools leaders extending its blended learning model through February 12th because of safety concerns.
Over in Madison County, students learning traditionally return to campuses for five days a week on Monday.
It’s clear the juggling act for districts navigating this virus continues.
Limestone County School District Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse said the numbers are looking better, but still not where he wants them.
“Today we only had 13 teachers that are positive in the whole system, and that’s too many but we were much greater than that before Christmas,” Dr. Shearouse said.
With some students in the district learning in person five days a week, and others learning remotely, Dr. Shearouse said educating them is a group effort.
“Everyone’s had to go above and beyond the call of duty if you will to take care of the students.”
He also said the concern of having teachers to teach is always top of mind.
“I’m glad that it looks like sometime in February is where teachers will be getting the vaccine.”
Up north, during February and March students at Fayetteville Middle and High School will do remote learning on Wednesday’s.
Bill Hopkins Jr. with Fayetteville City Schools said this schedule will make sure no remote student falls through the cracks.
“When a teacher is in a classroom and they have 15 traditional students and they may have 10 that are virtual it’s tough to get those students the times they need,” Hopkins Jr. said. “We have decided to give Wednesdays those times they need to concentrate on those virtual students.”
