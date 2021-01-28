Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater construction complete

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction of the new Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater in Albertville is complete.
The 135-acre sports, leisure, wellness and entertainment venue is expected to create more than 1,200 jobs while generating an annual economic impact of $120 million.
The space includes a two-story recreation center, a 7,500 capacity amphitheater, and RV park, 16 tennis courts, 14 playing fields, two dog parks and four miles of walking trails. The area will become a premier spot for concerts, sporting events and conferences.
The inside of the 103,000 square foot recreation center features state-of-the-art basketball and volleyball facilities, racquetball courts, an 8-lane indoor competition pool, fitness center, elevated walking track, and meeting and party rooms. Outside of the complex, there are multiple playgrounds, an outdoor competition pool, a recreational pool, and a water park featuring a lazy river, wave pool, splash pad and slides.
“Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater will be an economic driving force that will turn Albertville into a family destination for the entire region, and provides a place for both children and adults to have fun and stay active,” said Caleb Camp, Project Manager at HPM. “Whether it was finding new avenues for optimizing performance of the park’s sprawling utility network, or collaborating with the owner and contractors on change orders that would increase overall efficiency and keep things moving, the project partners rose to every challenge. This is a testament to HPM’s ability to weather any storm and deliver a successful project that exceeds expectations for our client, no matter the circumstances. We’re pleased to help the City of Albertville turn its game-changing vision into reality.”
