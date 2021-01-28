Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater construction complete

“Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater will be an economic driving force that will turn Albertville into a family destination for the entire region, and provides a place for both children and adults to have fun and stay active,” said Caleb Camp, Project Manager at HPM. “Whether it was finding new avenues for optimizing performance of the park’s sprawling utility network, or collaborating with the owner and contractors on change orders that would increase overall efficiency and keep things moving, the project partners rose to every challenge. This is a testament to HPM’s ability to weather any storm and deliver a successful project that exceeds expectations for our client, no matter the circumstances. We’re pleased to help the City of Albertville turn its game-changing vision into reality.”