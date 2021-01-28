Rogersville community members band together for better internet service in town

“We consistently look for ways to enhance the network experience for our customers and first responders in Alabama. From 2017-2019 alone, we invested nearly $1.5 billion in our wireless and wireline networks in Alabama to expand coverage and improve connectivity in communities across Alabama. We also expanded access to high-speed internet by building more than 390,000 additional fiber connections in the state. Additionally, by the end of 2019, we offered high-speed internet access, through technologies like AT&T Fixed Wireless Internet, to over 67,000 locations across Alabama, in mostly rural areas. And across Lauderdale County, there are more than 3,500 locations with Fixed Wireless Internet access, including many with a Rogersville address. We will continue to work with public and elected officials to add coverage and boost capacity in the area of Rogersville.”

Rogersville Mayor Richard Herston