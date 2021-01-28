Rogersville community members band together for better internet service in town

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of people in Rogersville are calling on lawmakers to help keep their community connected.
Our DeAndria Turner is on your side tonight with what’s being done to improve internet connections.
”If the internet doesn’t improve we have no other option but to move,” said Ramsey Roberts.
Roberts has been working from home even before the pandemic hit.
She is not happy with her internet options in Rogersville and said connectivity has been a problem for years despite switching between two routers.
“Neither one are a good option because I drop calls all the time and neither are good enough for video conference calls with my employer,” said Roberts.
She’s not alone. Local business owner Alan Jaynes created the Facebook page, Better Cell Service for Rogersville, in hopes of helping solve the problem. So far, the group has more than 600 members.
“My main agenda and the agenda of this Facebook community is not to point figures or to blame anyone specifically, but rather we just want to find answers,” said Jaynes.
The first person they looked to for answers was State Representative for District 2, Lynn Greer.
Greer said: “Senator Tim Melson and Representative Lynn Greer are working on a $2.1 Million government grant from the state of AL to bring Comcast into the Lexington, Rogersville, and Elgin area. This grant is 100% based on the approval of ADECA.”
I also reached out to Rogersville Mayor Richard Herston. He said the largest internet provider in the area is AT&T, but he would like to see more high-speed options in the area. I reached out to AT&T and here’s what they said about the issue:
For now, the community is continuing to push on.
“Even if we are told there’s an impossibility or an impassable object I think creatively as a community, we’re going to be able to get around anything that comes up,” said Jaynes.
