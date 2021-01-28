Private schools see increased enrollment due to pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -As some public schools struggle to get back to a normal schedule, many parents have opted to send their kids to private schools.
Most of the private schools in the area have had students attending in-person with little to no interruption.
Jeremiah Russell the Headmaster at St. John Paul II Catholic High School says the school was out only twice in the fall due to COVID positive cases.
“One of the things we learned in the fall is that the protocols and safety measures we put into place are really working,” says Russell.
“We really haven’t seen a lot of COVID transmission in the school building.”
Russell says St. John Paul II has five new students since Christmas Break. He says it is mainly due to the fact that the school was offering in-person learning.
“We are constantly getting questions about admissions for next year, whether it be returning or students that want to see what JP2 is about,” says Russell.
Just like any public school desks are kept apart, students wear masks, and hallways are now one-way lanes. Teachers have set up shower curtains at the front of the room so they can have lectures without masks.
John Paul II also offers a full virtual learning experience.
”The teacher’s have been working very hard to offer both. I think it’s hard, but we all know it’s worth it,” says Russell.
“If we can offer an in-person education we want to. We all know that’s the best way students can learn and socialize. They are more healthy when they are in the building.”
Some of the bigger events like prom and graduation are still in planning mode, but Russell says they are trying not to cancel just reimagine. They are hopeful for an in-person graduation since they were able to pull it off for the class of 2020.
“We really have tried to be inventive and reimagine some of these events. So we really haven’t cancelled a lot. Events have been reprogramed or made COVID friendly,” says Russell.
