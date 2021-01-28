Police looking for suspect in Decatur business theft

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway in Decatur after police say someone stole a large amount of equipment from a local business.
The Decatur Police Department is asking for help from the public looking for someone who stole some industrial material called Inconel.
Police believe the theft took place between January 22 and January 25.
Inconel is used in the manufacturing of high pressure and high heat parts. It’s a dense material that is made of a mixture of nickel-chromium.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Decatur Police Department Detective Tony Vest at 256-341-4637.
