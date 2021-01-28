One person killed in Hazel Green shooting

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - An investigation is underway in Hazel Green after one person was shot to death Wednesday night.
According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. outside of the Elk River Vapor Shop and Papa Johns on Highway 231.
HESMI arrived on the scene to find a male victim with a gunshot wound. According to Webster, the victim died on the scene.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, two employees were got in a fihgt when one of them was shot.
There are no further details at this time as Sheriff’s Investigators and and CSI are investigating.
