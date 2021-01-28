Local Church of Christ congregations helping tornado victims

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Relief for many tornado victims in Jefferson County is traveling straight down I-65 from right here in north Alabama.
Church of Christ congregations from Priceville, Hartselle and Decatur have found strength in numbers.
Four churches make up Project Unify which started in 2018 with Decatur Church of Christ purchasing a truck and trailer.
Since then, Project Unify has helped with dozens of disaster relief projects in Alabama as well as other nearby states.
After a deadly tornado hit Fultondale, Project Unify members got to work.
Decatur Church of Christ Outreach Minister Robert Guinn says congregations must practice what they preach.
“There’s just a lot of heartbreaking things when you think, that’s someone’s home. And then you think, that could be my home. And that’s why you do what you do. You want to bring light in a time of darkness,” Guinn said.
Since the tornado hit, Project Unify has been going to disaster areas armed with an 18-wheeler full of supplies for victims like food, clothes, cleaning supplies and more.
“It’s amazing the faces that light up whenever you come through and you have your truck you have your trailer and they know that help is there,” Guinn said.
If you want to help tornado victims through Project Unify, you can drop off supplies or financial help to Decatur Church of Christ.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.