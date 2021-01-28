The impact the virus has on children remains a confusing topic for many parents

“For me, the biggest risk for school is during lunch time when you have to take your mask off to eat lunch,” said Doctor David Kimberlin with UAB. “That’s a risk, but there are ways people can change in a classroom if you are eating there or if you are in a cafeteria to be able to mitigate that and to deal with that. We certainly know that not being in school also poses risk to children. Emotional risk, educational risks, and so forth.”