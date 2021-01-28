Gradual clearing for the afternoon

Becoming more sunny for your afternoon hours. Temperatures are still struggling to warm up, with the low 40s for our high today. Winds from the north will play a part in this and make it feel more like the mid-30s for the afternoon.
Clearing skies as we head overnight will help us drop into the 20s, making for a chilly start to your Friday. Some warmth, and the 50s return for Friday and the weekend.
We are tracking some rain on the way for your Saturday into your Sunday. It looks to make some impacts on outdoor plans for the weekend, the majority of it on your Sunday morning and afternoon.
Overall, we are looking around average for temperatures in the extended forecast.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.