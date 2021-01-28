Gov. Ivey receives call from President Biden about recent Alabama storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Did you hear? President Joe Biden called down to Alabama to discuss the recent fatal storms in Jefferson County.
On Wednesday, President Biden called Governor Ivey’s office in Montgomery to check in on the state after an EF-3 tornado swept through central Alabama, killing one and injuring many others.
Ivey shared with him the details of what she saw in her recent visit to Jefferson County, both from the air and on the ground.
She announced the call on her twitter page.
It was just over a month ago when Governor Ivey had a chat with former President Donald Trump regarding assistance after Hurricane Zeta.
After already experiencing a devastating year of storms in 2020, Ivey told President Biden while the recovery will be tough, the community here in Alabama is united.
She added this is what makes the state of Alabama so special.
