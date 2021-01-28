First responders reflect on deadly Jackson County Marina boat fire one year later

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - It was a devastating start to the day.
On January 27, 2020 a tragedy affected an entire community.
A deadly fire ravaged the Jackson County Boat Marina, leaving eight people dead. Seven people were rescued and taken to the hospital for injuries.
Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said he will never forget that day.
“When I come to work in the morning, I come across the causeway there on 35 and I remember that morning a year ago coming across and you can see the devastation already. And I look over there occasionally coming into work and I did this morning,” said Necklaus.
First responders have since updated protocols and purchased lifesaving equipment including a fire boat that will better help during emergencies and cover several thousand acres of lake.
“We’ve got everybody trained on that so that we can operate, and we are still going to work on that a soon as we get better weather to get out there to do it. But we do have that operational which is leaps and bounds from where we were equipment wise,” said Necklaus.
“Thermal imaging equipment, communications equipment for places in Jackson County that do not exist, and we’ve been looking at satellite alternatives for things like that and we’ve been fortunate enough to receive some grant money, so we can purchase those items,” Jackson County Emergency Management Director Paul Smith.
Nicklaus said although the fire was a heartbreaking tragedy for everyone impacted, the emotional toll brought first responders together.
“I’ve seen a bond grow in our people, a comradery, a lean on me type of situation for a lack of a better words. But I’m real proud of the way these guys here have looked out for each other as best as they could,” said Necklaus.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.