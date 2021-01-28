Curfew issued in tornado damaged areas of Fultondale, 3 arrested for stealing from damaged house

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Hours after a curfew was issued in Fultondale, Fultondale Police Chief DP Smith confirmed three people were arrested for stealing from a damaged home in the tornado devastated area.
21-year-old Josue Villa, 18-year-old Ignacio Villa Ramirez and a minor are charged with third-degree burglary from a damaged house. All three are from Tennessee.
ORIGINAL: Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb declared a State of Local Emergency in the city following Monday night’s tornado that killed a 14-year-old boy and injured dozens of other people.
The State of Emergency is effective starting Thursday, January 28 at 1:00 p.m.
The mayor and city leaders have also issued a curfew that runs from 6:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. for the storm damaged areas. The curfew will remain in place until the next regularly scheduled council meeting on February 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
There continues to be a large police presence along and within the impacted areas in order to make sure the impacted buildings and their contents stay secure.
During the curfew hours, proof of residency or city issued contractor permits will be required to enter the impacted areas during.
Proof of residency includes but is not limited to drivers license, issued photo ID, copies of utility bills with proper address, insurance information etc. This curfew is only valid in the areas that have been impacted by the tornado.
The other portions within the City of Fultondale that have sustained no direct impacts from the tornado are not under the curfew. Restaurants and businesses that may have sustained impacts from the tornado, but are still currently operational do not have to abide by the curfew.
