Crime Stoppers: Stolen credit cards and spending sprees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A reminder from police - DON’T leave valuables in your car when you turn in for the night!
See if you can earn a four figure reward by identifying a man who went on a charging spree using someone else’s card.
The shirt may say JUST DO IT, but Huntsville police say, DON’T JUST DO what this guy did.
An investigator says he grabbed a wallet out of someone’s car at an apartment complex on Candlewood Drive. Then, video surveillance shows him using the victim’s credit cards at the Wal-Mart on Sparkman Drive.
If you have any information call the Crime Stoppers at 256-532-7463 or visit www.53crime.org.
