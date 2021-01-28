Crime Stoppers: Stolen credit cards and spending sprees

By Trent Butler | January 27, 2021 at 11:44 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 11:45 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A reminder from police - DON’T leave valuables in your car when you turn in for the night!

See if you can earn a four figure reward by identifying a man who went on a charging spree using someone else’s card.

The shirt may say JUST DO IT, but Huntsville police say, DON’T JUST DO what this guy did.

An investigator says he grabbed a wallet out of someone’s car at an apartment complex on Candlewood Drive. Then, video surveillance shows him using the victim’s credit cards at the Wal-Mart on Sparkman Drive.

If you have any information call the Crime Stoppers at 256-532-7463 or visit www.53crime.org.

