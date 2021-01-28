COVID-19 vaccine now available for Veterans 65 and older

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re a Veteran 65 or older, listen up! You’re officially eligible for your COVID-19 vaccine in Huntsville!
The Huntsville VA Clinic is now administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only. This is for Veterans who receive treatment at the Huntsville VA, Guntersville CBOC, or the Shoals area CBOC.
If you believe you are eligible, you are asked to call the Huntsville VA Clinic at 256-533-8477. You can also call that number to make an appointment.
The Huntsville Vaccine Clinic is located at 500 Markaview Road North West, Huntsville, Alabama 35803.
The clinic will administer the vaccine Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, February 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You must have an appointment to receive a vaccine.
Veterans seeking additional information should visit the VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, contact their care team, or visit the facility website at www.birmingham.va.gov.
