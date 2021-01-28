Counties in the Shoals need more foster parents

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Foster care programs in the Shoals need more help. Right now, there is an urgent need for foster families.
Families are reluctant, or in some cases unable to take in foster children for fear of spreading COVID-19.
Lindsey Malone has been a foster parent for a little over two and a half years now. She has fostered eight sets of children, so far.
“You can be a good example to the children when they need help, love. When their parents can’t take care of them, you can just be there for them,” said Malone.
More help is needed in Colbert and Franklin Counties. DHR is helping house 130 kids across both counties right now. Many of these children are placed in homes outside of their county due to the lack of available foster homes in the area.
“You only need one reason to foster, and that is to help a family in need,” said Leilani Eady-Johnson.
DHR employees are sounding the alarm on what they are calling a “dire” need for foster parents as the pandemic drags on.
“Whether we get 10 foster care homes or we get one, we want some genuine people to come in that want to love someone else’s kids. Stand in the gap for those parents who are struggling and having a hard time,” said Eady-Johnson.
Many foster homes accommodating large sibling that’s why they are closed, but keeping siblings together remains an important goal.
“Its traumatic enough for the children to have to be removed from their home and I can’t imagine having to be separated from a sibling on top of being separated from their parents.”
If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, the DHR employees in both Colbert and Franklin Counties will be hosting ten-week long training programs in February.
Franklin County starts February 7th.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.