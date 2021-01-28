Cool Thursday evening ahead

The low 40s for our high today. Winds from the north are playing a part in this, and make it feel more like the mid-30s. Winds will turn calm tonight through Friday.
Overnight temperatures drop into the 20s, making for a chilly start to your Friday. Some warmth, and the 50s will return for Friday and the weekend.
We are tracking rain on the way for your Saturday into your Sunday. It will make some impacts on outdoor plans for the weekend, the majority of it being on your Sunday morning and afternoon.
The extended forecast is looking right around average with some chances for rain late next week.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.