Calhoun Community College adds new athletic teams

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Calhoun Community College adds men’s and women’s cross-country running teams. Both teams will be added to the athletic program fall 2021.
The college is preparing to hire a part-time coach for both teams.
“It is an exciting time for Calhoun Athletics,” said Interim President Dr. Joe Burke. “This new addition will not only increase our extra-curricular offerings to our students, but it also provides us with the opportunity to expand student athlete enrollment.”
The athletics department will award 10 scholarships for the men’s team and 10 for the women’s team. The scholarships will cover tuition, books and fees.
Students will train on Calhoun’s Decatur campus as well as established parks.
The season is scheduled to begin in September 2021. Both teams will compete against various opponents within the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC), the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), as well as schools within the National College Athletic Association (NCAA) and National Athletic International Association (NAIA).
Prospective student athletes interested in joining Calhoun’s cross-country team as well as interested coaches should contact the Athletics Department at 256-306-2858.
