Bill would support first responders who suffer from PTSD

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and members of the Professional Firefighters Association of Alabama (PFFA) will introduce a bill that would support first responders who suffer from PTSD.
FOP members and Representative Matt Simpson with the PFFA plan to introduce the bill Thursday in Montgomery.
The event and the announcement will take place on the steps of the Alabama State House.
WBRC FOX6 News will update this story as we get more information on the bill.
