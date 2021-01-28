All lanes of Memorial Parkway temporarily closed for blasting, Jan. 29

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For those of you traveling on Memorial Parkway on January 29, you might want to reroute.
Weather permitting, a construction crew plans to conduct a blasting operation at noon at the intersection of Oak Dairy Lane and U.S. 231.
Northbound and southbound lanes of the Parkway will be shut down for about 15 minutes for the blasting, according to city officials.
Northbound lanes will be closed at Green Cove Road, while Southbound lanes will be closed near the 12000 block of the Parkway near Freedom Powersports.
A release from the city states the blast is happening to clear rock for underground utilities for residential development.
Law enforcement will be directing traffic during the 15-minute shutdown. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or use extreme caution while driving.
For questions, contact the City of Huntsville Engineering Division at 256-427-5300.
