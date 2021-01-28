Albertville community mourns the death of student athlete

Albertville community mourns the death of student athlete
Albertville student Keejay Blount (Source: Albertville Football)
By Anna Mahan | January 28, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 4:54 PM

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Albertville community is in mourning after the loss of a local high school athlete.

Albertville football coach Chip English confirmed Keeyjay Blount passed away on January 27.

Blount was a student at Albertville High School and was #77 on the football time.

Blount was at a local rec center when he collapsed Wednesday afternoon. According to officials with the Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, medical officials quickly made it to the scene to try to help Blount.

The team released a statement on the situation, sending out thoughts and prayers.

Coach Chip said it’s a tragic situation, and the family is currently working on a memorial plan for Blount.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.