Albertville community mourns the death of student athlete

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Albertville community is in mourning after the loss of a local high school athlete.
Albertville football coach Chip English confirmed Keeyjay Blount passed away on January 27.
Blount was a student at Albertville High School and was #77 on the football time.
Blount was at a local rec center when he collapsed Wednesday afternoon. According to officials with the Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater, medical officials quickly made it to the scene to try to help Blount.
The team released a statement on the situation, sending out thoughts and prayers.
Coach Chip said it’s a tragic situation, and the family is currently working on a memorial plan for Blount.
