WATCH LIVE: Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, community leaders to receive COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mayor Tommy Battle and North Huntsville faith leaders are scheduled to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Madison County Health Department on Wednesday.
Mayor Tommy Battle will be joined by Dr. Oscar Montgomery, from Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church, Pastor Troy Garner from the Fellowship of Faith Church, Pastor Don Darius Butler from First Missionary Baptist Church, and Reverend Maurice Wright II from St. John AME Church
