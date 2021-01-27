Warm, rainy afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We can expect some rain as we go throughout the afternoon hours today. Showers will begin to pick up a little between the 3 and 4 o’clock hours, but then looks to move out by the time you’re headed home from work tonight. Totals for rainfall will likely be higher off to the east, but overall between a 10th to a ¼ of an inch.
Cloudy skies overnight won’t do much to keep us warm, with temperatures dipping into the 20s, but feeling more like the teens.
Dry throughout your Thursday, with skies becoming sunny later in the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to warm up with most of us seeing the lower 40s.
Our next system looks to move in this weekend and will bring more rain to the Valley. The next 10 days will overall be warm, but we will see a few cooler days thrown into the mix.
