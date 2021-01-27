Warm, rainy afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We can expect some rain as we go throughout the afternoon hours today. Showers will begin to pick up a little between the 3 and 4 o’clock hours, but then looks to move out by the time you’re headed home from work tonight. Totals for rainfall will likely be higher off to the east, but overall between a 10th to a ¼ of an inch.