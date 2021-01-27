Two suspects arrested in Sparkman Drive shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men are now arrested in connection to the death of a Huntsville man.
Huntsville police charged 18-year-old Terrell Otey and 19-year-old Sorrel Gill with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of 21-year-old Mekhi Douglas.
Police say they received a call about a shooting at Sparkman Drive and Mountain Park Circle on Saturday, January 9, 2021. They found Douglas lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. HEMSI pronounced him deceased at the scene.
According to a statement from the Huntsville Police Department, investigators say the shooting stemmed from a drug transaction.
Officers arrested Otey on January 25 while Gill was taken into custody on January 27.
Both men are currently being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.
No further information is available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.
