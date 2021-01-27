Two Alabama men are walking across the country for unity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men are on a mission.
With nothing but the clothes on their backs, cousins British Malone and Avery Johnson from north Alabama told WAFF they are walking across the country to promote unity and peace after a year defined by division.
Malone said the idea to walk from Pensacola, Florida to Vancouver, Washington came to him in a dream.
“I went to church the following Sunday and prayed about it, then began the journey,” Malone said.
He took this idea to his cousin who at first told him he wanted no part; however, after facing tragedy head on, changed his mind.
“At the end of the year I actually lost my fiancé,” Johnson said. “I went back to it and prayed on it. God put it on my heart to make a mission as well.”
After the change of heart they began this journey, together. Malone said they started at the beginning of this year and have now made it to Hoover, Alabama before becoming derailed for a few days after a family death. Part of their journey sometimes includes a police escort to help them on the roads.
“It was a lot of things going on in 2020 and it divided the country,” Malone said. “So we are doing the peace walk to bring everything back together.”
“We all have a voice. We are all looking for a way to express ourselves,” Johnson added.
They both said there is hope on the horizon.
Malone said they are using this walk to also raise money for charities that he is passionate about. For more information you can check out their gofundme here.
Malone said they will be raising money for The Innocence Project, National Coalition for the Homeless, Life Source, RAINN, Feed My Starving Children, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, League Ready, and The Wounded Warrior Project.
