Rain for this afternoon ahead of colder air moving in tonight

Happy Wednesday! Unlike Tuesday, you’ll need a heavier jacket or coat today as well as the umbrella.
Overnight we saw an increase in clouds as moisture has rolled in from the south. Most of the rain has stayed south of the Tennessee River into Central Alabama, but we have seen a few sprinkles here in the Valley. Temperatures are still mild this morning, ranging from the mid to upper 40s, as well as a few low 50s! It should remain dry for most of us through the middle of the day, but by the afternoon we expect to see a better chance at rain roll in from the northwest along with strong northwesterly winds. This will also drop our temperatures into the overnight tonight. Wind gusts this evening will be at 20 to 25 mph, with the best chance at rain between 2pm and 8pm. As temperatures fall into the evening, we could become cold enough to see some snowflake mix in, but there won’t be any accumulation.
Thursday is going to be the coldest day of the week from start to finish as we wake up with temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s. The bigger issue will be that winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph will knock that wind chill down into the teens in several spots, especially north of the Tennessee River. Wind speeds will stay at 10+ mph through a majority of the day on Thursday and that will keep wind chills into the low 30s for the afternoon, despite warming up into the mid-40s for an actual air temperature. While Friday morning will actually be even colder on the thermometer with temperatures into the mid-20s, it will be calmer, so wind chill won’t be as much of a factor. From there we warm into the weekend with highs into the 50s and 60s!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
