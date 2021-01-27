Rain for this afternoon ahead of colder air moving in tonight

Overnight we saw an increase in clouds as moisture has rolled in from the south. Most of the rain has stayed south of the Tennessee River into Central Alabama, but we have seen a few sprinkles here in the Valley. Temperatures are still mild this morning, ranging from the mid to upper 40s, as well as a few low 50s! It should remain dry for most of us through the middle of the day, but by the afternoon we expect to see a better chance at rain roll in from the northwest along with strong northwesterly winds. This will also drop our temperatures into the overnight tonight. Wind gusts this evening will be at 20 to 25 mph, with the best chance at rain between 2pm and 8pm. As temperatures fall into the evening, we could become cold enough to see some snowflake mix in, but there won’t be any accumulation.