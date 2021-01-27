Madison County Commission has millions in rent relief but distribution will take time

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, rental assistance is on the way for people struggling to pay their bills.
Madison County District 6 Commissioner Violet Edwards said the county has $5.2 million from the federal government as part of the latest stimulus package. The package is sending $25 billion in rent relief out across the country.
Edwards has been leading the charge on securing this money for the county.
“I knew it was important based on the phone calls I get daily,” she said. “People are either looking for a COVID test, COVID vaccine or some kind of assistance with their utilities or their mortgage or their rent.”
Edwards said both sides of the landlord-tenant relationship have been struggling during the pandemic.
“I don’t think there are a lot of people who didn’t want to pay rent they just fell to where they couldn’t,” she said. “They lost a job, got laid off, got sick, what have you. And then we have the landlords who need this money to keep the structure up, and they use this money to pay the mortgage and keep the grass cut or whatever the money is for, so everybody has just been in a tight, uncomfortable situation.”
But, just because the county has the money doesn’t mean the rest of the process is smooth sailing.
“Right now we’re looking for the non-profits we’re going to partner with to get this money into the community and that’s what they do,” Edwards said. “They gather this info. They do the vetting. There are certain documents the tenants will have to bring in and the landlords will have to accept the money.”
This is going to be quite the undertaking. Edwards said the process of divvying up the money will be a case-by-case basis and each renter is going to have to prove COVID-19 is the reason they haven’t been able to pay their rent. Edwards said this needs to be a very thorough process to prevent people from getting the money who don’t meet the qualifications.
“Tenants have to come and make their case, they have to provide documentation and they have to tell us why their rent wasn’t getting paid and it needs to be COVID related,” Edwards said. “Once that takes place, then we’ll get in touch with the landlord and the landlord has to take the money and make some concession they won’t evict the tenant.”
Edwards said choosing the right partner to distribute the money will take some time. Whoever they pick needs to be prepared for an onslaught of struggling people.
“It’s the vetting, finding the right social services program that has the capacity to handle this amount of money and to handle the need, the crush of people that are going to come for assistance,” she said.
Plus, this won’t be the end of COVID-19 caused overdue rent in Madison County. Edwards said people need to keep in mind this may not cover all of their rental debt.
“While this sounds like a lot and this is great, we’re excited, I think we’re going to help a lot of people,” she said. “But, to be honest, we probably could have used double that to cover the county. This is not going to bring relief to everybody.”
However, Edwards said this is a good start and they’re going to do the best they can with what they have.
Personally, Edwards said this is a very exciting time. She is the newest county commissioner, elected to serve District 6 in Nov. of 2020.
“It’s programs like these that are the whole reason I ran for office,” Edwards said. “I wanted to be able to do this type of research and see what I could do to help not just the people of North Huntsville, not just the people of North Madison County, but all of Madison County and this program does that.”
She said applying for this money is a little outside of the wheelhouse for county commissioners but, like everyone else in this pandemic, they’ve had to adapt to do what needs to be done.
“While the commissioners focus on road projects and infrastructures and parks, direct assistance to individuals is not really something we do,” Edwards said. “So this is a unique opportunity for us to have a direct impact on individuals.”
For people outside of Madison County struggling to pay rent, Edwards said your help is on the way too.
“The state has money and the state is going to roll out a program to help people statewide, but because Madison County is the third largest county in the state, we had special preference because of our population,” she said.
With a lot of questions still needing to be answered, Edwards said she isn’t confident on a date this money will be ready to roll out in Madison County or any other counties in North Alabama. She’s asking people to continue to be patient.
“To everyone out there struggling, just know that help is on the way and we’re going to do everything that we can to roll this money out responsibly and quickly and we all just need to continue hanging in there and staying safe,” Edwards said.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.