Hartselle man’s bond revoked, now facing more sex crime charges

HARTSELLE Ala. (WAFF) - One man is now behind bars after he was arrested on four felony warrants at a home in Hartselle.
Jordan Raper, 19 of Hartselle, was wanted on four felony warrants after he was previously out on bond for similar sex crime charges.
On January 27, deputies arrested Raper on two warrants of bond revocation for transmitting obscene material to a child by computer, one warrant of bond revocation for traveling to meet a child for unlawful sex and one warrant of failing to appear for electronic solicitation of a child.
Raper was arrested without incident and transported to the Morgan County Jail where he is being held without bond.
