Good To Go Ammo in Madison responds to high demand

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five million people: that’s how many Americans became first time gun owners in 2020.
And with guns comes the need for more ammo.
“A full bucket like this is probably about 7500 rounds,” Frank Sample said.
And that’s what just one person is able to produce each day at Good To Go Ammo in Madison.
Sample is one of 11 people working at the store.
“There’s been a steady increase in equipment, there’s been an increase in personnel and boy has there been an increase in demand,” he said.
It takes four different steps to end up with one single round of ammunition. It all starts with the bullets being made. Then they are polished and then taken over to a table where they are quality checked to be shipped off or rejected and made again.
But even producing over 24,000 rounds of ammunition daily isn’t enough to make a dent in the nationwide shortage of bullets.
“The demand for ammunition has grown so greatly in the last two years, the supply chain simply can’t keep up with it,” Monte Caylor said.
Monte Caylor is the CEO of Good To Go Ammo. He says they had to start getting primers from Bosnia or would not have had the necessary components to make the bullets and stay in business.
“Our lead time for getting the components is sometimes extremely long. And it takes it on the average of 3-4 months to get things manufactured and in to somebody’s hands,” Caylor said.
Meanwhile, orders keep flooding in from 48 states.
“We’re about 1,700 orders behind at this point. If they order from us, they will get it eventually. If they desire to have a refund because they don’t want to wait any longer, we give them a refund,” he said.
Sample, who joined the team after the pandemic cost him his job in the entertainment business, say’s he’s happy to contribute to a growing company.
“It’s a small community business which I really have enjoyed being a part of,” Sample said.
