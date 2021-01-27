Florence Police searching for suspects in connection to a murder investigation

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is asking for help looking for two suspects in connection to a murder that took place in 2020.
Clifton Bernard Rowell and Jahleal Doshea Jarmon both have an indictment from the Lauderdale County Jury. These indictments come from the death of Reginald Jackie Watkins II.
Watkins was shot and killed on Carver Court in Florence on January 26, 2020.
Investigators have reason to believe both suspects could still be in the Shoals areas and both are considered to be armed and dangerous.
If you or anyone you know has any information on Rowell or Jarmon, you are asked to contact the Florence Police Department, Shoals Area Crime Stoppers or FPD Text-A-Tip.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.